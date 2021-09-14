Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 3:13 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9) 1 0 0 381 8
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 1 0 0 374 1
3. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 334 5
4. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 327 4
5. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 326 11
5. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 0 0 326 6
7. Arizona Cardinals 1 0 0 317 15
8. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 291 12
9. Buffalo Bills 0 1 0 281 3
10. San Francisco 49ers 1 0 0 275 19
11. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 264 18
12. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 220 13
13. Las Vegas Raiders 1 0 0 215 17
14. Denver Broncos 1 0 0 213 25
15. Baltimore Ravens 0 1 0 211 7
15. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 211 23
17. Philadelphia Eagles 1 0 0 205 27
18. Green Bay Packers 0 1 0 180 2
19. Cincinnati Bengals 1 0 0 165 30
20. New England Patriots 0 1 0 160 21
21. Carolina Panthers 1 0 0 159 24
22. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 150 10
23. Tennessee Titans 0 1 0 135 9
24. Minnesota Vikings 0 1 0 121 20
25. Washington Football Team 0 1 0 116 16
26. Houston Texans 1 0 0 109 27
27. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 76 14
28. New York Giants 0 1 0 55 22
29. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 50 29
30. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 37 26
31. New York Jets 0 1 0 31 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 1 0 21 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

