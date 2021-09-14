AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9) 1 0 0 381 8 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 1 0 0 374 1 3. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 334 5 4. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 327 4 5. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 326 11 5. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 0 0 326 6 7. Arizona Cardinals 1 0 0 317 15 8. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 291 12 9. Buffalo Bills 0 1 0 281 3 10. San Francisco 49ers 1 0 0 275 19 11. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 264 18 12. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 220 13 13. Las Vegas Raiders 1 0 0 215 17 14. Denver Broncos 1 0 0 213 25 15. Baltimore Ravens 0 1 0 211 7 15. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 211 23 17. Philadelphia Eagles 1 0 0 205 27 18. Green Bay Packers 0 1 0 180 2 19. Cincinnati Bengals 1 0 0 165 30 20. New England Patriots 0 1 0 160 21 21. Carolina Panthers 1 0 0 159 24 22. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 150 10 23. Tennessee Titans 0 1 0 135 9 24. Minnesota Vikings 0 1 0 121 20 25. Washington Football Team 0 1 0 116 16 26. Houston Texans 1 0 0 109 27 27. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 76 14 28. New York Giants 0 1 0 55 22 29. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 50 29 30. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 37 26 31. New York Jets 0 1 0 31 31 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 1 0 21 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.