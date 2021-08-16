CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Chargers WR Mike Williams expected to miss 49ers practices

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 8:39 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss this week’s joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue.

Williams is among the many veterans who are not expected to play in preseason games, but he could have seen plenty of action in the Thursday and Friday practices if he were healthy.

Williams is averaging 18.1 yards per catch the past two seasons, which is third-highest in the league.

First-round pick Rashawn Slater missed Monday’s practice with a lower back issue, but coach Brandon Staley said he should be back by Thursday. Slater saw 20 snaps at left tackle during last Saturday’s 12-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Long snapper Cole Mazza (shoulder) and running back Justin Jackson (groin) are also expected to be out for the remainder of the week. The Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton on Monday.

Los Angeles also announced it released wide receiver Michael Bandy, punter Lachlan Edwards and kicker Alex Kessman.

Ty Long appears to have retained his job at punter with Edwards’ release. The kicking competition is down to incumbent Michael Badgley and Tristan Vizcaino.

