Bills activate DE Jerry Hughes; place LB Lee on COVID list

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 4:37 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list Tuesday after the team’s top pass rusher missed the first two weeks of training camp because of an injured left calf.

Hughes was hurt while working out before camp opened. He is in his 12th year and his absence allowed younger defensive ends to get more practice time.

Buffalo restocked its pass rush in the draft by selecting Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham with its first two picks. The Bills also used their top pick, a second-round selection, to draft defensive end A.J. Epenesa in 2020.

In a separate move, Buffalo placed backup linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID list.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins appears to be closing in on his return after opening camp on the reserve/COVID list. Dawkins is no longer wearing a mask while watching practice from the sideline.

Receiver Stefon Diggs missed his second consecutive day of practice with a knee injury.

Running back Zack Moss and backup receiver Duke Williams missed practice Tuesday with hamstring injuries.

The Bills open their preseason schedule Friday night at Detroit.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

