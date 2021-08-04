2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NFL News » Bears sign veteran linebacker…

Bears sign veteran linebacker Ogletree to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.

Ogletree was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Another agency commits to a labor relations reset following Biden order

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up