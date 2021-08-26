2021 NFL Schedule

|WEEK 10
|Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 11
|Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 12
|Thursday, Nov. 25
Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving) 12:30 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 13
|Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Dec. 5
Tampa Bayat Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 14
|Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. ESPN
|WEEK 15
|Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
|Saturday, Dec. 18
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
|Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD
Carolina at Buffalo
Las Vegas at Cleveland
New England at Indianapolis
New York at Miami
Washington at Philadelphia
|Sunday, Dec. 19
Green Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 16
|Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Dec. 26
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Seattle, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 17
|Sunday, Jan. 2
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
|Monday, Jan. 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 18
|Saturday, Jan. 8
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Sunday, Jan. 9
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
___
* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change
In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30pm and 8:15pm ET or Sunday at 1:00pm, 4:25pm, or 8:20pm
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.