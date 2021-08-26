CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NFL News » 2021 NFL Schedule

2021 NFL Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 4:47 PM

WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving) 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13
Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Dec. 5

Tampa Bayat Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD

Carolina at Buffalo

Las Vegas at Cleveland

New England at Indianapolis

New York at Miami

Washington at Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16
Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bayat Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Seattle, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17
Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bayat New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 18
Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

___

* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30pm and 8:15pm ET or Sunday at 1:00pm, 4:25pm, or 8:20pm

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

