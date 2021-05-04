CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NFL draft ratings nearly even compared to 2 years ago

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:58 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record.

The April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million.

Last year’s draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million.

The digital average of 261,000 is up 36% compared to two years ago (192,000).

