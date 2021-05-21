MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 6:20 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months.

The Jaguars declined to say why Schneider was leaving the team for personal reasons, but they will fully support him and his family during this time.

Schneider left Seattle for personal reasons last September and did not return. Assistant Larry Izzo filled in during the season. Schneider spent the previous 11 seasons with the Seahawks.

New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired Schneider as part of his staff in January.

