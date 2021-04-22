CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Bears have holes to…

Bears have holes to fill on offense, in secondary in draft

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

20. CHICAGO BEARS (8-9)

LAST SEASON: The Bears made playoffs for second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons despite going 8-8 in regular season for second straight year. Chicago regrouped late in season after six-game losing streak, then got knocked out in convincing fashion in wild-card loss at New Orleans. The Bears’ offense ranked among NFL’s worst, though it performed somewhat better down the stretch.

FREE AGENCY: Lost QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, KR/RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, DE Brent Urban, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DT John Jenkins, G Rashaad Coward, WR DeAndre Carter. Signed QB Andy Dalton, RB Damien Williams, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE Angelo Blackson, LB Christian Jones, OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB Desmond Trufant. Re-signed S Deon Bush, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, CB Michael Joseph, LS Patrick Scales, S Tashaun Gipson.

THEY NEED: OT, QB, CB, WR, LB.

THEY DON’T NEED: K, DL.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma State OT Tevin Jenkins, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Florida WR Kadarius Toney, Mississippi WR Elijah Moore, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman.

OUTLOOK: The Bears have a first-round pick for the first time since they took linebacker Roquan Smith at No. 8 overall in 2018. And the heat is on general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy to get it right. Smith is Pace’s only first-rounder remaining with the Bears. Receiver Kevin White (No. 7 in 2015) was a bust. Trubisky (No. 2 in 2017) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (No. 9 in 2016) never produced the way the team hoped. The Bears need a young quarterback to go with Dalton and Nick Foles and could use more playmakers on offense. They also created a big hole when they let Fuller go for salary-cap reasons, though Trufant helps in that area.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

A smaller budget could lessen the Army's operational reach, but lawmakers question if that's a bad thing

2020 FEVS: Pandemic posed challenges but presented new opportunities for employee engagement

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

From months to minutes: VA platform connecting homeless veterans with services more quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up