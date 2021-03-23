Titans agree to 1-year deal with receiver Josh Reynolds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

The Titans announced the deal Tuesday. Tennessee lost starting wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency to the New York Jets last week.

The fourth-round pick in 2017 has not missed a game through his first four seasons, and his streak of 64 games played is tied for the third-longest active streak among wide receivers. Reynolds has 113 career catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns, and has 11 catches for 186 yards in six playoff games with the Rams.

Reynolds is coming off his best season. He started 13 games and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass in each game last season and lined up both outside and in the slot for the Rams.

He played at Texas A&M between 2014 and 2016, where he had 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 TD catches.

