AP Sources: Panthers agree to terms with OL Elflein, Erving

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 8:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers addressed their offensive line of the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, agreeing to terms with free agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving, according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals won’t become official until the league’s business year starts on Wednesday.

Elflein received a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed, while Erving agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

Elflein, a guard, has started 49 games over the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. Erving, who has played mostly at offensive tackle, has started 47 games over six seasons, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers have only two starting offensive linemen, right tackle Taylor Moton and center Matt Paradis, returning from last season.

Carolina entered free agency with about $30 million to spend, although the team has pegged $17 million of that for draft picks and money to have in reserve to start the season in case it needs to make any transactions.

Panthers defensive tackle Zach Kerr also announced on Twitter the team is releasing him after one season. Kerr played in 13 games last season for Carolina, mostly in a reserve role, and had 32 tackles and two sacks.

