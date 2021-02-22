Why Zach Ertz could ‘certainly’ fit into Washington’s offensive plan

Why Zach Ertz could 'certainly' fit into WFT's offensive plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Stabilizing the tight end…

Stabilizing the tight end position has been something the Washington Football Team has been trying to do for multiple seasons now. Once injuries derailed Jordan Reed’s time with the team, it became an area of the passing game that had plenty of rotating parts but no true No. 1.

The group took a step toward consistency in 2020 with the addition of Logan Thomas. Signing the quarterback-turned-tight end didn’t seem like a big move at the time, but Thomas became one of Washington’s best pass catchers with 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

He’ll continue to be a major part of the offense in 2021, but is that enough? NBC Sports Boston contributor and Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer believes not, as bringing in another capable option could propel Washington’s offense to a new level.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, happy as they are with Logan Thomas right now, if they supplement at that position too,” Breer said on 106.7 The Fan’s BMitch & Finlay on Monday.

Who could that be? One option that comes to mind is someone Washington fans are rather familiar with: Zach Ertz.

JP Finlay suggested the idea of bringing the veteran to Washington on the show, as he did in a piece for NBC Sports Washington looking at bold predictions for the season. Ertz, who was emotional in his final press conference following the season, is expected to potentially be on the move this season either through trade or a potential release given the Eagles’ desire to shed some cap commitments this offseason.

If that becomes the case, Breer could easily see Washington getting involved.

“I certainly think when we’re talking about the whole greater idea here of what you want to do offensively, Ertz certainly fits into that,” Breer said.

What Breer believes Washington wants to do is upgrade the position and have two credible options for any quarterback to work with. Two-tight end sets and offensive gameplans have become more prevalent in the NFL as of late, yet Washington has been unable to experiment or take advantage of it due to the team’s inability to have two tight ends that can perform.

With Ertz, that problem would be solved.

Breer noted that Ertz has thrived in a role working with other tight ends. Throughout his career he’s played with Brent Celek, Trey Burton and Dallas Goedert and still produced at a high level. Fitting in with Thomas, it seems, would be no issue.

Additionally, Breer sees Ertz as a fit in terms of the versatility Washington needs. The tight end can line up in the slot, on the outside or in the traditional position and find ways to get open in all three. He’d provide the team with a tight end option that can act as a receiver as well, another spot on the field that could use some help.

“When you’re talking about that whole vision for having position flexibility and not knowing where guys are coming out of the huddle, Zach Ertz is ideal for that sort of idea,” Breer said.

For years, Ertz has been someone that Washington fans have rooted against. However, in 2021, maybe there’s a chance those boos turn to cheers.