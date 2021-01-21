NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 9
Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24
Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20
Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
|Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13
New Orleans 21, Chicago 9
Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 16
Green Bay 32, Los Angeles Rams 18
Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3
|Sunday, Jan. 17
Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17
Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 24
|AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
|NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 7
|At Tampa, Fla.
TBD, 6:30 p.m.
