Home » NFL News » NFL Playoff Glance

NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 7:00 AM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16

Green Bay 32, Los Angeles Rams 18

Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3

Sunday, Jan. 17

Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

