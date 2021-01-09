NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9 Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m. Tampa…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 24 AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

