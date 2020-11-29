CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Alexandria native makes history as NFL’s 1st female position coach

Ben Raby

November 29, 2020, 3:26 PM

Alexandria native Callie Brownson made NFL history on Sunday when she became the first woman to coach a position group for an NFL team.

Brownson was the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach during their road match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

She attended Mount Vernon High School and was hired by the Browns last January. Brownson worked with Cleveland’s tight ends Sunday while the team’s fulltime tight ends coach, Drew Petzing, missed the game to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s first child.

Before joining Cleveland last winter, Brownson played for the D.C. Divas in the Women’s Football Alliance from 2010 to 2017. She later interned with the New York Jets and worked with Dartmouth’s football team as a quality control coach for two seasons.

