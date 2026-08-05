ZoomInfo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $643.7 million…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $643.7 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $310.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $298 million to $301 million for the fiscal third quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.12 to $1.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTM

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