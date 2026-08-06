Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $691 million. On…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $691 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.12 billion to $9.32 billion.

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