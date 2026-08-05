Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $772 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $759.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

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