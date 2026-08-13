York Space: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — York Space Systems Inc. (YSS) on Thursday reported a loss…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — York Space Systems Inc. (YSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.3 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures, and operates spacecraft and satellite systems posted revenue of $92.5 million in the period.

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