Xponential Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $66 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPOF

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