Williams Cos.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $827 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $827 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

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