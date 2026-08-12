NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 160.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1795 3.1557 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8480 3.8273 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.2750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 18.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.37 94.21 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1991 1.1461 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8400 3.8275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 320.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6700 11.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0500 7.9425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5945 6.6120

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7897 0.7934

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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