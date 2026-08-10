WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $10.4 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

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