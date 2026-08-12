WhiteFiber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The operator of data centers posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

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