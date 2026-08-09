What to Do if Something Is Recalled 

You’ve probably dealt with a product recall before, and chances are, you’ll deal with another one someday. A recall occurs…

You’ve probably dealt with a product recall before, and chances are, you’ll deal with another one someday. A recall occurs when a company determines that a product is unsafe and asks the public to stop using it and return it immediately. A recall can involve almost any type of product, from food and household goods to equipment and children’s products.

Food recalls have been in the news lately, including the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to lettuce. Chipotle also pulled jalapeños from some restaurants over concerns about salmonella contamination. The New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasitic fly, has also made headlines, but it affects cattle, not the safety of beef consumers eat.

Recalls can certainly be a headache. Returning recalled merchandise becomes impossible if the item was, say, a package of bologna that you’ve already eaten in several sandwiches. It’s far easier to return a pair of recalled pajamas because the material is flammable and potentially unsafe.

So, what should you do if an item is recalled? Whether it’s food or another product, much of what you do is straightforward, but knowing your options can help.

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Your Recourse if Something You Own Has Been Recalled

“Most product recalls will include instructions on what the consumer should do. Typically, you’ll be asked to return the product to the store where you purchased it, and in most cases, you’ll be offered a refund at the store. However, depending on what type of product it is, the instructions and remedies will vary,” says David Chami, attorney and managing partner of Consumer Justice Law Firm in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In general, if you’ve purchased something that has been recalled, locate the receipt or other documentation proving that you made the purchase, such as a credit card statement, and take the item back to the store to get your money back.

What Is the Best Way to Handle Recalled Food Items?

“In the case of food recalls, the item is usually being recalled as a precautionary measure out of concern that the item may be contaminated. Consumers should not open the item and should return it to the store where it was purchased,” Chami says. If returning the recalled food isn’t practical, throw it away.

Food recalls may happen more often than you may realize.

“More than 5,400 products were recalled in 2025, and 2026 has already reached roughly 5,000 with months still to go,” says Angela Fernandez, the senior vice president of market development at GS1 US, a nonprofit and the global identification standards body for barcodes. Fernandez has spent more than 20 years working on recall issues with manufacturers, food service operators and retailers.

Recent recalls have included:

— Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter, sold at Walmart in 19 states, was recalled due to a risk of catching salmonella.

— Ready-made meals at Kroger, Publix and other grocery stores were recalled when slivers of metal were found in aluminum pans used to prepare the products.

— Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics baby food pouches (380,000) were recalled due to the possibility of a thin strand of clear plastic being in the product.

— Publix issued a recall for frozen GreenWise Organic whole blueberries and whole mixed berries after they were linked to an E. coli outbreak across several states.

— Midwest Poultry Services recalled almost 1.6 million cartons of eggs over salmonella contamination concerns.

It’s understandable if you’re considering growing and making your own food to avoid recalls. Still, Fernandez sees some hope on the horizon.

Technology that allows companies to track where their food travels through the supply chain is improving, and the federal government has been pushing food manufacturers to improve their practices. She says that by July 2028, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Traceability Final Rule will be in effect.

“Leafy greens, the category at the center of the cyclospora outbreak, are on the FDA’s Food Traceability List, along with cut produce and other high-risk foods,” Fernandez says. “The Final Rule will require companies handling them to maintain records tracing those foods from farm to store and to share that information with the FDA within 24 hours of a request.”

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What to Do if You Eat Recalled Food

Chami says that if you have eaten a recalled food item and become sick, you should immediately seek medical attention. You may also have legal recourse.

“Depending on the extent of the injury or financial losses, a consumer should contact an attorney to learn more about their rights to determine if a lawsuit is the right option,” Chami says. “In most cases, the extent of the injury will impact whether a lawsuit makes sense. At a minimum, consumers should report their injuries to the attorney general’s office in their state.”

If you’re buying less lettuce these days, you aren’t alone, according to Fernandez. She says that GS1 US research found that 59% of consumers are hesitant to purchase the same product or brand again after a recall.

“The cyclospora outbreak is a very public example of how difficult fresh produce can be to trace,” Fernandez says.

“Produce moves through several stops before it reaches consumers, so investigators have to trace that chain backward to find where contamination started and how far it spread when the product may no longer be moving through the supply chain. That’s why public health advisories and product recalls don’t end the investigation and why guidance can keep changing,” she adds.

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What to Do if a Product Has Been Recalled

If a product you own has been recalled, don’t ignore the notice.

Check the recall instructions and take these steps:

— Take the merchandise back for a refund: If that isn’t practical, dispose of it according to the recall instructions.

— Learn why the product was recalled: If you find out that something you own has been recalled, don’t decide it isn’t a big deal because the product seems fine to you.

“In most cases, a product recall is initiated due to serious safety concerns and oftentimes can result in physical injuries, including death,” Chami says. “The company will send a notice to purchasers of the product and will typically make a public announcement.”

If you learn a product you own has been recalled, don’t just tune it out. Just because the product has been working fine doesn’t mean it will continue to, and if you keep it and someday sell it in a garage sale, you’re passing on potential dangers to a stranger.

Just as food items can be recalled for potential safety hazards, here a few product recalls that have happened recently:

— Harppa Nordi Foldable Toddler Tower Stools (47,166) were recalled due to entrapment and fall hazards.

— Jake’s Fireworks recalled World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” Rockets due to risk of serious injury from explosion and burn hazards.

— Fantastic Four Drinking Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers with LED Lights were recalled due to button cell batteries that children can access easily, posing an ingestion hazard.

Food vs. Product Recalls

Food and product recalls can be confusing. This table shows which agencies oversee different types of recalls and where you can find recall information.

Product Type Agency Recall information Food recalls (except for meat, poultry and eggs) U.S. Food and Drug Administration https://www.fda.gov/food/recalls-outbreaks-emergencies/recalls-foods-dietary-supplements Meat, poultry and egg recalls U.S. Department of Agriculture https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls Consumer products, from refrigerators to smoke detectors Consumer Product Safety Commission https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls Car and car accessories (e.g., tires) recalls National Highway Traffic Safety Administration https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls Pharmaceutical recalls U.S. Food and Drug Administration https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/drug-recalls

A Few More Things to Know About Recalls

Staying informed can help you act quickly when a product you own is recalled.

Consider these additional resources:

— SaferProducts.gov: This Consumer Product Safety Commission website offers comprehensive information regarding recalled products.

— FoodSafetyNews.com: Marler Clark, a food safety law firm, runs this website, which gives food recall information to consumers.

— Recalls.gov: This government website features several federal agencies that offer information on recalls, including food, motor vehicles, cosmetics and medicine.

If you learn that something you own or have eaten has been recalled, pay attention. Your health and safety aren’t worth risking.

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What to Do if Something Is Recalled originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/10/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.