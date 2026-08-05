Western Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $8.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.42 billion, or $24.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.85 to $4.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDC

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