Wendy’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.6 million. On…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $570.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

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