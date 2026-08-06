Warner Bros. Discovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $149 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.