Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $142…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $142 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $677 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNOM

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