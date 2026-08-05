Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.4…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $435.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

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