Viavi Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $443.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $433 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.4 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viavi Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $460 million for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV

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