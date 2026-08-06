Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.8 million in…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

Viatris expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.55 billion to $14.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTRS

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