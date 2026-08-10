Viant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $111,000 in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $111,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $107.5 million to $110.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.