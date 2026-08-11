Vestis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported profit of $11 million in its…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported profit of $11 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $661.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTS

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