Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 billion. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.73 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.79 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX

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