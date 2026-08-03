Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $204 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $211 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $825 million to $830 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX

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