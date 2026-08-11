Veradermics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Veradermics Inc. (MANE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Veradermics Inc. (MANE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

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