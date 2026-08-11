Venture Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VG

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