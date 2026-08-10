Upwork: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported profit of $25.4 million…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported profit of $25.4 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million to $184 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $730 million to $750 million.

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