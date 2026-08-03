Unitil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported net income of $4.7 million in…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported net income of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $117 million in the period.

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