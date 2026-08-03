United Fire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Monday reported net income…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Monday reported net income of $33.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $383.7 million in the period.

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