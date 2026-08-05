U.S. Physical Therapy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.9 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $214.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USPH

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