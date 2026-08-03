Tyson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $182…

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $182 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.87 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.14 billion.

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