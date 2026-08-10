TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Monday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Monday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $455.5 million in the period.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 99 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion.

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