Trulieve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRLV) on Friday reported a loss of $406 million…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRLV) on Friday reported a loss of $406 million in its second quarter.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $271 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.8 million.

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