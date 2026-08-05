Tronox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $171 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $171 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.07. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $868 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $848.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

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