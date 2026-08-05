Triple Flag: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $156.3 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $156.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFPM

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