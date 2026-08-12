Trimble: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $471.7 million…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $471.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $972 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $953 million to $978 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

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