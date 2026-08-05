Trekor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Trekor Metals Limited (TGB) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.1…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Trekor Metals Limited (TGB) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.1 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $238.8 million in the period.

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