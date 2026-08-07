Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $204 million to $212 million.

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