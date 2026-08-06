Townsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $42 million…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $42 million in its second quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $110 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $431 million.

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